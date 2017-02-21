West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Hosts Internet Safety Meeting

West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children held an internet safety meeting for parents, guardians, and community members at South Preston Elementary School Tuesday night.

State police said it’s imperative for parents and guardians to stay active in their child’s life and monitor their online activity. During the meeting the task force spoke about what to watch for, such as chat lingo, cyber bulling, and sexting.

“We’re here to bring awareness to the community, the parents, the children of what’s going on online. Pay attention to your children and what they’re looking at and who they’re communicating with,” said Cpl. David W. Simmons of the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment.

Crimes Against Children advise parents to have safety measures in place before handing an electronic device over to a child.

“Communication, that’s a huge factor. I think that you have to communicate with your kids. You have to understand the devices you give your children,” said Cortney Simmons, Victims Specials of Crimes Against Children.

Mobile devices play a huge role in children’s internet footprint and state police warn parents to pay special attention to children’s social media accounts and online activities.

The next internet safety meeting will be on March 29 at 5 p.m. at Bruceton Elementary.