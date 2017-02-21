Harrison County Public Schools Advises Parents About Flu Outbreak in Schools

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - With flu season continuing across West Virginia, Harrison County Public Schools is advising parents of a flu outbreak ongoing through the county schools.
On Harrison County Public Schools Facebook Page, they have advised parents "After consulting the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, this letter is to provide you information about a flu outbreak Harrison County Schools is experiencing. To prevent widespread fly in the school, we recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. To decide whether or not to send your child to school, please consider the following guidelines..."
Below is a letter from Dr. Mark Manchin, Superintendent, Harrison County Public Schools about the guidelines they recommend parents follow in deciding whether to keep students home from school:
The Center for Disease Control recommends that the following guidelines be taken to help control the spread of the flu virus:
Stay with WBOY 12 News for more information as it is received.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.