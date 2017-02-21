Harrison County Public Schools Advises Parents About Flu Outbreak in Schools

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - With flu season continuing across West Virginia, Harrison County Public Schools is advising parents of a flu outbreak ongoing through the county schools.

On Harrison County Public Schools Facebook Page, they have advised parents "After consulting the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, this letter is to provide you information about a flu outbreak Harrison County Schools is experiencing. To prevent widespread fly in the school, we recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. To decide whether or not to send your child to school, please consider the following guidelines..."



Below is a letter from Dr. Mark Manchin, Superintendent, Harrison County Public Schools about the guidelines they recommend parents follow in deciding whether to keep students home from school:

The Center for Disease Control recommends that the following guidelines be taken to help control the spread of the flu virus:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu symptoms, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

