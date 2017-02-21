Buckhannon Police Hold Autism Training For First Responders

First responders and community members alike gathered at the Buckhannon Police Department for training on how to deal with people with autism when working on a call. Police Chief Matt Gregory organized the training after speaking with a local mother whose son is autistic, and who was worried for his future.

"I was concerned bout my son going to middle school. I have seen situations where kids with autism get hurt because they have a meltdown in public, and I was like, oh, I really want someone trained to be able to handle my son," said Upshur County parent Maranda Wamsley, whose son will start in 5th grade at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School next year.

But it's more than just concerns over one person. Without understanding how people with autism and similar disorders think and act, it makes it very difficult for law enforcement officers to assess and control a situation properly, and it's a challenge that Gregory has seen personally.

"There have been encounters throughout the past where officers, myself included, have encountered folks with autism, and it can make it a lot more challenging, especially if you don't know how to recognize it or react to it," said Gregory.

The training was provided by the West Virginia Autism Training Center, who works around the state with many different organizations to help them learn how to work with people on the autism spectrum. Director Mark Ellison said he was glad to work with the officers and community in Upshur County.

"I think the Buckhannon first responders, and the police station in particular, were tremendous to work with. They were interested, they wanted the information, they were very patient with me as I tried to explain things. I really appreciate the chief organizing this and putting it together," said Ellison.