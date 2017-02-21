Community Corrections Program Makes Impact on Lewis County Budget

The Lewis County Commission met for its regular meeting in Weston Tuesday.



Commissioners heard a progress report from staff with Lewis-Upshur Community Corrections.



The organization is planning to apply for a grant to continue their work in the coming months.



Commission President Pat Boyle says the program makes a big impact for the county's budget.



"As we've seen most jail bills in the past running between $78,000 - $100,000, you can only imagine without home confinement and community corrections where we would be," said Boyle.



Boyle says the county wants to continue to build on the success of the program.