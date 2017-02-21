Preston Commission Considers Drug Manufacturer Lawsuit

Preston County Commission is considering filing a lawsuit against several national drug manufacturers for costs incurred as a result of over-distribution.

This comes after the state settled with manufacturers for costs that came from increased incarcerations and trials due to the excess opioids.

Several counties and municipalities have already filed suit, claiming the state’s money didn’t help with their costs.

The state alleged that distributors had a duty to notify authorities when over-distribution occurred, and didn’t to increase their profits.

Commissioners are hearing proposals from several law firms before taking action.

“Once we hire a firm they’ll work with the prosecutor to see what cases have been on the docket and how long these people stayed in regional jail, how many have we had to convict, things of that sort so we’ll get an actual cost,” said Preston County Commissioner Don Smith.

Commission says once they know the number of cases, if it is above the national average average, they may move forward with the lawsuit.