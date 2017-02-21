WVU's Statler College Opens Career Closet, Pays Tribute to Katherine Johnson

For students at West Virginia University’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, dress to impress isn’t just a saying.

“You might get turned down from an interview if you just go in there looking sloppy,” said Garrett Sollon, president of Sigma Phi Delta Beta-Xi.

Thanks to the new Career Closet, that won’t happen.

From their very first semester of classes students are required to dress professionally for presentations and those who can’t buy new clothing can come here for free workplace attire.

“Your initial presentation to a company is how you’re expected to represent them,” Sollon added. “They want all of their employees to look and act professionally and this is really the first step.”

The closet is located in G54 of the Engineering Sciences Building and organized and staffed by WVU’s chapters of Sigma Phi Delta, Alpha Omega Epsilon and the WVU Society of Women Engineers.

All of the clothing comes from donations from students, faculty and staff, alumni, and the community. The Career Closet is open three days a week with more hours added when there are career events on campus.

“We had dozens of students that have made use of it because this is a time of year that’s very busy whether you’re looking for internships or co-op positions or permanent employment,” said Gene Cilento, Glen H. Hiner Dean of the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

The College also unveiled a plaque in honor of Katherine Johnson, the first woman to desegregate WVU’s graduate school and one of the subjects of the movie “Hidden Figures”.

Civil engineering major Morgan King and exercise physiology major Savannah Lusk pushed for the lasting tribute after researching and being moved by Johnson’s story.

“I was the alternate Mountaineer Mascot last year and during the process it was very difficult for me because the fact that I was a girl,” Lusk said. “To see her overcome all those odds and accomplish something great was so inspiring.”

The duo hopes Johnson’s life to inspire future women who study the STEM fields.

“In a lot of my classes it’s 1 in 10 of the people are females,” said King. “Just seeing this plaque here as you walk down the hall it’s a reminder that anyone can truly accomplish anything if they put their mind to it.”