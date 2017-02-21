Healthy Harrison: Step into the Races

The organization Healthy Harrison works to improve resident healthy in Harrison County.

One of its goals is called 'Step into the Races.'



"There are people who are excited to wake up, excited to go to work, excited to get out and exercise." said Healthy Harrison Executive Director John Paul Nardelli.



Right now Harrison county ranks 31 out of 55 in terms of resident health. Healthy Harrison is working to fix this statistic through different avenues including Step into the Races.



"We've actually compiled the list of races that are involved in Harrison county," said Nardelli. "So it's exciting because many of the races are so new that a lot of people don't know about them or maybe been in existence so long we need to remind people 'hey just anybody can run these races. They're not reserved for strict athletes.'"

Healthy Harrison will also be working with the county school system.



"We are going to be encouraging all students within the county to walk 15 minutes within the context of the school day," said Nardelli. "That will allow us to build relationships with the students and boost their interest in exercise."

Nardelli hopes that this will help students will feel motivated to exercise after school as well.



"Participate in which we will have set up, walking groups or walking clubs out of school," said Nardelli. "And that of course will be open to the whole community."



As the weather warms, the goal for Step into the Races is to inspire Harrison County to get up and move.



"To walking in one of the many races that are offered in our county," said Nardelli. "And to utilize those races as a form of motivation to exercise on a daily basis."