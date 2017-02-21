Philippi Art Stroll is Seeking Artists

Plans are underway for the Friday, April 28, 2017 Art Stroll, an annual project of Philippi Main Street.

As in the past, Main Street invites all visual artists and musicians and Main Street businesses to become part of the Art Stroll.

“We’re trying a weekend night this year in hopes more people will join us for this celebration of regional visual artists and musicians,” says Main Street Director Tammy Stemple.

Main Street is also seeking volunteers to lend a helping hand in the planning and conducting of the Art Stroll which draws about 200 strollers to downtown Philippi.

The Art Stroll will see something new this year – a Plein Air project. “Plein Air” is a French term referring to the act of painting outdoors. Artists incorporate natural light, color, and movement into their works.

Art Stroll artists will set up their easels on Philippi’s Main Street between sunrise and sunup on April 28 and paint Philippi from that perspective.

Artists interested in participating in this new project should contact either Tammy Stemple at 304-457-3700, Ext. 226 or committee member Karen Larry at 304-457-3773 or at karenklarry@gmail.com.