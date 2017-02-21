Heart and Hand House Seeking a Helping Hand

Heart and Hand House of Barbour County is in need of a helping hand. The mission project has been working for 51 years to offer services and products to low-income families in need and is seeking donations.

The programs are funded by support from churches, foundations, civic groups, individuals and income from the thrift stores. Heart and Hand is affiliated with United Methodist Church and services are provided by caring staff and dedicated volunteers.

Emergency Services Coordinator Emily Casto has a personal connection to the project and its success.

“We are constantly trying to change and evolve and work on our programs,” says Casto. “How we can meet the needs the best? How can we go about making a difference here? We can’t necessarily change the whole world, but we can change the world for just one family.”

The non-profit mission project is holding a Community Dinner this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to help raise funds. The dinner will be $15 per person and held at The Market Place in downtown Philippi.

For information on how to get tickets, call Heart and Hand House at (304) 457-1295.