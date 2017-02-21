Community Leaders Meet to Discuss Food Distribution in Harrison County

Representatives from food pantries, farmers markets and other groups met Tuesday to discuss food distribution and ways to improve solving food insecurities in Harrison County.

Organizers said the resources are here in our area but the hard part is figuring out the best ways to use them.

Lou Ortenzio of the Harrison County Food Chain, said, "Educating people on how to prepare that food, maybe educating folks on how to manage their budget and budget their food and budget their incomes so they can have adequate food is not being addressed."

The Harrison County Food Chain continues to meet once a month, and said it hope to start its new projects in the spring.