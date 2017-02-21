West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Visits West Virginia Nursing Facility

Changes to the state budget may affect many groups of people. Veterans across the state are concerned about future funds under Governor Justice's administration.

West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Cabinet Secretary Dennis Davis met with staff at the West Virginia Nursing Facility in Clarksburg Tuesday.

He said he hopes to bring more facilities like Clarksburg's to the state.

Dennis Davis, the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Cabinet Secretary, said, "Well in our particular case, one of the things we are looking forward to is adding additional facilities for nursing for our veterans. More particularly we have this outstanding facility here in Clarksburg and would like to provide a similar facility in the southern part of the state."

Davis went on to add that the budget Governor Justice proposed to the legislature fully funds all services within the Department of Veterans Assistance.