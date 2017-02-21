Local Dog Wins Best of Breed in Westminster Dog Show - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Local Dog Wins Best of Breed in Westminster Dog Show

MORGANTOWN -

A Morgantown handler's dog won best of breed last week at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Clipper is a Pyrenean Shepard and the second dog from West Virginia to attend the show in about 25 years. His professional handler and co-owner Brendan Coleman said he was proud of how much the dog has accomplished in such a short career. 

"To come out as a nobody dog a couple years ago and just break records and go straight to number one was a big deal," Coleman said. "He's been a top herding dog for three years and nobody could be prouder of him than I am."

Clipper has also received an invitation to compete at the world dog show in Germany, where he will compete in November.

