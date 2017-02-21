Mercer County man found dead inside burned home

MATOAKA, W.Va. (AP) - State officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside his burned home near Matoaka.

Mercer County Sheriff's Department Detective S.A. Sommers tells local media that the victim's son called 911 after visiting the home Monday afternoon and finding it had burned down.

Arriving officials found a man dead inside. He was identified as 74-year-old Joe Cook.

Sommers says it's not clear when the fire happened. The State Fire Marshal and the State Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

