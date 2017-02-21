Test It Tuesday: 35 Below Socks

The 35 Below Socks claim to tackle sub-zero temperatures by keeping your feet warm and dry. But will they knock your socks off?

Joining us today is intern Bailey Williams, who knows a thing or two about surviving cold winters!

"I'm actually from the Chicago area. I go to school at Northwestern in Evanston, so I'm using to dealing with cold winters," said Williams.

"What do you look for when shopping for socks?" I asked.

"Quite honestly, cheapness. I lose most of my socks, so I wouldn't pay too much for socks normally, even for a warm pair, so I'm just looking for something that gets the job done," said Williams. "It's thinner, so it feels like a normal sock, but allegedly, it's supposed to be warm. It's quite sparkly - more sparkly than my other socks, so we'll see."

It was a balmy 28 degrees in Clarksburg, so Bailey and I sat outside, enjoying this wonderful weather. Both of us wore two separate socks. I had the 35 Below Sock on my right foot, and another warm sock on my left.

We survived the frigid conditions, but I was not impressed with these socks. My foot was still really cold.

"I must say, it felt very similar to my regular socks. When you first step into the socks, they feel a little bit warmer, but when you step outside, there's not much of a difference," said Williams, who said she would not recommend the product for the price.

The 35 Below Socks cost $14.99 for a set of two.