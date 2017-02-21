Producers Participating in Mountain State Maple Day March 18

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Maple houses across West Virginia are opening to allow visitors to see how maple sap is collected, processed and bottled during the second annual Mountain State Maple Day on March 18.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture says 11 maple houses are participating, along with seven local businesses that will showcase maple products.

The agency says after touring a maple house, visitors can stop at different locations for a pancake dinner or farmers' market featuring West Virginia maple products.

Producers say 2017 has been a busy year with cold night temperatures and warmer daytime weather, which made the sap flow. Rachel Taylor of Frostmore Farm in Pocahontas County said in a news release from the Agriculture Department that her operation almost couldn't keep up with the daily sap production.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page.

