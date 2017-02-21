Morgantown Police Release Surveillance Images Following January Robbery

Morgantown police have released surveillance images in their search for the man who robbed a bank last month.

Police said on January 9, around 3:15 p.m., a man robbed the United Bank at the corner of Fayette and Chestnut streets. Bank employees said the man is white, stands approximately six feet tall, and has an average build. He was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

He entered the bank and presented a note, demanding money, according to police. He claimed to be armed, but no weapon was observed. The robber got away with an undermined amount of money.

If you have any information, call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Unit at (304) 284-7454.