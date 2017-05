The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information on the location of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a red 1971 Chevrolet C10 show truck.

It was stolen from a residence along Chevelle Drive in Bruceton Mills, WV. The registration on the truck is West Virginia plate AV31136.

Officials say there is a possibility this truck may be headed into Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611.