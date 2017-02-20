Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Poll - Feb. 20

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAA - Boys'
1. University (5) 19-2 77 2
2. Capital (2) 17-4 71 1
3. George Washington 16-4 53 3
(tie) Huntington (1) 15-5 53 6
5. Woodrow Wilson 15-6 50 5
6. Morgantown 16-5 40 4
7. Musselman 17-3 36 10
8. Martinsburg 14-7 33 9
9. South Charleston 14-7 13 7
10. Parkersburg 14-7 9 8
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 5.
Class AA - Boys'
1. Fairmont Senior (8) 17-3 80 1
2. Bluefield 17-3 67 2
3. Chapmanville 18-4 64 4
4. Poca 16-5 53 5
5. Philip Barbour 18-3 52 6
6. Mingo Central 16-5 44 3
7. East Fairmont 16-5 29 8
8. North Marion 14-7 16 7
9. Logan 13-7 9 NR
10. Winfield 13-8 7 10
Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Sissonville 2, Herbert Hoover 1.
Class A - Boys'
1. Wheeling Central (6) 20-2 78 1
2. Fayetteville (2) 20-0 70 2
3. Ravenswood 18-2 65 3
4. Notre Dame 15-5 54 4
5. St. Marys 15-4 44 6
6. Gilmer County 17-3 42 5
7. Pendleton County 15-3 26 8
(tie) Tug Valley 12-8 26 7
9. Madonna 15-7 21 T9
10. Bishop Donahue 12-9 8 T9
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg Catholic 3, Saint Joseph Central 3.
Class AAA - Girls'
1. Huntington (7) 19-3 79 1
2. Martinsburg (1) 20-2 68 2
3. Buckhannon-Upshur 19-3 60 3
(tie) South Charleston 18-4 60 4
5. Parkersburg 18-5 48 5
6. Greenbrier East 15-5 39 7
7. Parkersburg South 16-6 34 6
8. Wheeling Park 16-6 26 8
9. Spring Valley 13-8 8 9
10. Preston 15-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Morgantown 4, St. Albans 4, Spring Mills 4.
Class AA - Girls'
1. Bluefield (4) 18-2 71 1
2. Wyoming East (3) 17-4 69 2
3. Fairmont Senior (1) 18-4 64 3
4. North Marion 19-3 62 4
5. Lincoln 17-5 46 6
6. Winfield 19-3 42 5
7. Westside 16-6 25 9
8. Sissonville 16-6 22 7
9. Nicholas County 18-4 15 NR
10. River View 17-5 11 8
Others receiving votes: Poca 9, Bridgeport 2, Chapmanville 2.
Class A - Boys'
1. Summers County (3) 20-2 75 2
2. Wheeling Central (4) 21-1 73 1
3. Gilmer County 19-3 58 3
4. Saint Joseph Central (1) 14-7 56 4
5. Tucker County 19-3 54 5
6. Williamstown 17-4 36 6
7. Fayetteville 17-4 29 7
(tie) St. Marys 15-6 29 8
9. Charleston Catholic 14-9 16 9
10. Union Grant 17-2 11 10
Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 1, Magnolia 1, Ritchie County 1.
