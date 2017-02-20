Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Poll - Feb. 20 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Poll - Feb. 20

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
    
    Team    Record    Pts    Prv
Class AAA - Boys'
    1. University (5)    19-2    77    2
    2. Capital (2)    17-4    71    1
    3. George Washington    16-4    53    3
    (tie) Huntington (1)    15-5    53    6
    5. Woodrow Wilson    15-6    50    5
    6. Morgantown    16-5    40    4
    7. Musselman    17-3    36    10
    8. Martinsburg    14-7    33    9
    9. South Charleston    14-7    13    7
    10. Parkersburg    14-7    9    8    
Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 5.
    
Class AA - Boys'
    1. Fairmont Senior (8)    17-3    80    1
    2. Bluefield    17-3    67    2
    3. Chapmanville    18-4    64    4
    4. Poca    16-5    53    5
    5. Philip Barbour    18-3    52    6
    6. Mingo Central    16-5    44    3
    7. East Fairmont    16-5    29    8
    8. North Marion    14-7    16    7
    9. Logan    13-7    9    NR
    10. Winfield    13-8    7    10    
Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Sissonville 2, Herbert Hoover 1.
    
Class A - Boys'
    1. Wheeling Central (6)    20-2    78    1
    2. Fayetteville (2)    20-0    70    2
    3. Ravenswood    18-2    65    3
    4. Notre Dame    15-5    54    4
    5. St. Marys    15-4    44    6
    6. Gilmer County    17-3    42    5
    7. Pendleton County    15-3    26    8
    (tie) Tug Valley    12-8    26    7
    9. Madonna    15-7    21    T9
    10. Bishop Donahue    12-9    8    T9    
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg Catholic 3, Saint Joseph Central 3.


Class AAA - Girls' 
    1. Huntington (7)    19-3    79    1
    2. Martinsburg (1)    20-2    68    2
    3. Buckhannon-Upshur    19-3    60    3
    (tie) South Charleston    18-4    60    4
    5. Parkersburg    18-5    48    5
    6. Greenbrier East    15-5    39    7
    7. Parkersburg South    16-6    34    6
    8. Wheeling Park    16-6    26    8
    9. Spring Valley    13-8    8    9
    10. Preston    15-7    6    NR    
Others receiving votes: Morgantown 4, St. Albans 4, Spring Mills 4.
    
Class AA - Girls' 
    1. Bluefield (4)    18-2    71    1
    2. Wyoming East (3)    17-4    69    2
    3. Fairmont Senior (1)    18-4    64    3
    4. North Marion    19-3    62    4
    5. Lincoln    17-5    46    6
    6. Winfield    19-3    42    5
    7. Westside    16-6    25    9
    8. Sissonville    16-6    22    7
    9. Nicholas County    18-4    15    NR
    10. River View    17-5    11    8    
Others receiving votes: Poca 9, Bridgeport 2, Chapmanville 2.
    
Class A - Boys'
    1. Summers County (3)    20-2    75    2
    2. Wheeling Central (4)    21-1    73    1
    3. Gilmer County    19-3    58    3
    4. Saint Joseph Central (1)    14-7    56    4
    5. Tucker County    19-3    54    5
    6. Williamstown    17-4    36    6
    7. Fayetteville    17-4    29    7
    (tie) St. Marys    15-6    29    8
    9. Charleston Catholic    14-9    16    9
    10. Union Grant    17-2    11    10    
Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 1, Magnolia 1, Ritchie County 1.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.