Latest AP Boys' & Girls' Basketball Poll - Feb. 20

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA - Boys'

1. University (5) 19-2 77 2

2. Capital (2) 17-4 71 1

3. George Washington 16-4 53 3

(tie) Huntington (1) 15-5 53 6

5. Woodrow Wilson 15-6 50 5

6. Morgantown 16-5 40 4

7. Musselman 17-3 36 10

8. Martinsburg 14-7 33 9

9. South Charleston 14-7 13 7

10. Parkersburg 14-7 9 8

Others receiving votes: Hedgesville 5.



Class AA - Boys'

1. Fairmont Senior (8) 17-3 80 1

2. Bluefield 17-3 67 2

3. Chapmanville 18-4 64 4

4. Poca 16-5 53 5

5. Philip Barbour 18-3 52 6

6. Mingo Central 16-5 44 3

7. East Fairmont 16-5 29 8

8. North Marion 14-7 16 7

9. Logan 13-7 9 NR

10. Winfield 13-8 7 10

Others receiving votes: James Monroe 5, Nitro 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Sissonville 2, Herbert Hoover 1.



Class A - Boys'

1. Wheeling Central (6) 20-2 78 1

2. Fayetteville (2) 20-0 70 2

3. Ravenswood 18-2 65 3

4. Notre Dame 15-5 54 4

5. St. Marys 15-4 44 6

6. Gilmer County 17-3 42 5

7. Pendleton County 15-3 26 8

(tie) Tug Valley 12-8 26 7

9. Madonna 15-7 21 T9

10. Bishop Donahue 12-9 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg Catholic 3, Saint Joseph Central 3.



Class AAA - Girls'

1. Huntington (7) 19-3 79 1

2. Martinsburg (1) 20-2 68 2

3. Buckhannon-Upshur 19-3 60 3

(tie) South Charleston 18-4 60 4

5. Parkersburg 18-5 48 5

6. Greenbrier East 15-5 39 7

7. Parkersburg South 16-6 34 6

8. Wheeling Park 16-6 26 8

9. Spring Valley 13-8 8 9

10. Preston 15-7 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Morgantown 4, St. Albans 4, Spring Mills 4.



Class AA - Girls'

1. Bluefield (4) 18-2 71 1

2. Wyoming East (3) 17-4 69 2

3. Fairmont Senior (1) 18-4 64 3

4. North Marion 19-3 62 4

5. Lincoln 17-5 46 6

6. Winfield 19-3 42 5

7. Westside 16-6 25 9

8. Sissonville 16-6 22 7

9. Nicholas County 18-4 15 NR

10. River View 17-5 11 8

Others receiving votes: Poca 9, Bridgeport 2, Chapmanville 2.



Class A - Boys'

1. Summers County (3) 20-2 75 2

2. Wheeling Central (4) 21-1 73 1

3. Gilmer County 19-3 58 3

4. Saint Joseph Central (1) 14-7 56 4

5. Tucker County 19-3 54 5

6. Williamstown 17-4 36 6

7. Fayetteville 17-4 29 7

(tie) St. Marys 15-6 29 8

9. Charleston Catholic 14-9 16 9

10. Union Grant 17-2 11 10

Others receiving votes: Valley Wetzel 1, Magnolia 1, Ritchie County 1.