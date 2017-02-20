New Bridgeport Event Promotes Unity and Small Businesses

Main Street Mondays will cure your Monday blues. The new monthly event is complete with shopping, prizes and live music.

Over a dozen Bridgeport establishments kept their doors open a little longer in order to participate.

Embellishments Too was one of the participating stores.

Debbie Casto, store manager, said they always look for ways to engage in the Bridgeport area.

"Yea absolutely we like to be involved with things in the community," said Casto.

Event organizers said they want Main Street Mondays to encourage community members to interact with each other.

Melinda Oliverio, Bridgeport resident, said she's lived in the area her whole life and events like these are a part of what makes Bridgeport special.

"It's just a great community and they do so many things," she said. "So many businesses do things to support the community. It's just great, you don't find a whole lot of that anymore in a lot of areas but thankfully we still have that around here."

Oliverio encouraged everyone to make a visit.

"There's some great places in downtown Bridgeport. People might not be aware of it but there's some treasures here," Oliverio said.

The next Main Street Monday will take place in March.