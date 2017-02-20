Healthy Harrison: Goals for 2017

For the past two years, a community in North Central West Virginia has worked to move the state from last to first when it comes to the health of residents.

The initiative Healthy Harrison aims to educate and motivate people living in Harrison County.

"We want to use health and leverage it to pull together the community and get people working together," said Healthy Harrison Executive Director John Paul Nardelli.

Currently Harrison County ranks 31 out of 55 counties when it comes to resident health.

"We only have up to move," said Nardelli. "And I think that's exciting because it shows potential. And it really points to West Virginia's interest in communities."

Last year Healthy Harrison kicked off with a partnership with WVU Health Sciences.

The first event: The Clarksburg 10k complete with a wellness expo.

"Healthy Harrison is very unique because our board has a lot of strength and having West Virginia University as the wind in our sails really allows us to see results and we all have high expectations," said Nardelli.

Now that Nardelli is on the job, those high expectations are to be accomplished through four goals.

"Step into the races, we have an addiction piece called reduce, recover. relieve and then we have another program that's called Road maps to healthy living," said Nardelli "And then finally a communications committee that works to create a platform for distributing information about our organization."

Nardelli says while there is work to be done this year, Healthy Harrison plans to feature the achievements of residents right now as a way to encourage others.

"I think too often we look outside of our area to people who have measurably made differences and people who have inspired others to do things," said Nardelli. "But Harrison County is very special and unique in that we have a lot of citizens that have overcome some major obstacles."