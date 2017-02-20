Mon General Health Fair To Be Held At Morgantown Mall

Mon Health's 34th Annual Health Fair is being held at the Morgantown Mall Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.

Over 3,000 health screenings were given last year.

This year, Mon Health's 34th Annual Health Fair will feature a variety of free and low cost health screenings, health information, and activities for the young and old alike.

"This year we have a total of 20 different screenings. Really something from head to toe. Other than the multiphasic blood analysis, the other screenings, there's no preparation required. All are free of charge, or very low cost," said Eric Eberhart, Director of Wound and Vein Care at Mon Health System.

Specialty screenings being offered this year include EKGs, blood pressure, pulmonary function tests, echocardiograms and more.

"So we will have maps available at our information area with all of the screenings listed on it. We are pretty full with scheduled screenings, but we're always taking walk ins, so please don't feel like there is not availability," said Eberhart.

A new feature this year will be free instruction to the public in CPR. This is being offered because most cardiac arrests happen in homes, making CPR an important skill to know. Also new this year is a 'Choose it to Lose it' program

"This program is going to be for people that have weight loss goals, and may need somebody to come and kind of act as a weight loss coach for them throughout the year," said Eberhart.

Over 700 third grade students from all area schools in Monongalia County will be attending.

"It's a great time to educate the kids on good health, give them some tips on things such as what they would do if an elderly person in their family, a grandmother, a grandparent, were having a stroke. To be able to identify those symptoms. So, we are very proud to offer that to the community and happy that the schools are taking advantage of it this year," said Eberhart.

Also a huge tradition that happens at the Mon General health fair every year is the baby crawl contest.

Find more information on the Health Fair here.