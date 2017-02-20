Flag Pole Project Benefits Boy Scouts and Elks Lodge

A group of students took their day off Monday to serve the community. They put that work toward earning eagle scout badges.

A local Boy Scout troupe put up a new flag pole at the Harrison County Elks Lodge.

The flag pole and American flag are part of an initiative by the boy scouts to earn money to attend the International Boy Scout Jamboree this summer in Beckley.

"We started this project last fall. We did a raffle fundraising for it, and by doing this with the boys scouts, two of them will earn a merit badge from this. And we will put up a flag, which will honor America and honor the veterans that we have," said Flavious Haynes of the Elks Lodge.



The Harrison County Elks Lodge supports other community efforts and will host a dinner in April to raise money for veterans.