WVWC Receives State Science Grant

A local college has received a large grant to allows its students to engage in their own research.



West Virginia Wesleyan College professor Joanna Web has received a $120,000 grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. The money will provide a stipend for 10 students to engage in their own research for eight weeks, and allow them to travel to present their findings.



Professors there say it's a great way to provide practical training to prepare students for a future career.



"We are wanting to training the next generation of problem solvers and innovators, so we hope that they go on, they fall in love with their science through this research opportunity," said Webb.



The grant will provide enough funds to provide stipends for the next 3 years.