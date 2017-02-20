The Controversy Continues over Sober Living Homes Location

Sober living homes coming to downtown Clarksburg have caused much controversy over the last couple of months, mainly because they are just steps away from a school zone.

However, city officials of Clarksburg said that's not the only issue. The houses may be in violation of an ordinance when it comes to parking, but officials at the mission said that ordinance doesn't apply to them.

The Clarksburg City Manager says the city has an ordinance in place that requires parking for residences where the number of individuals living in a home exceed a certain limit.

"So that does give us pause but also ultimately we made them very away prior to that you can request a variance for so to do that but they need to go through that process prior to before they make any financial commitment or transaction to acquire the property," said Martin Howe, city manager.

But, the mission said they aren't requesting a variance because the ordinance doesn't apply to them in the first place.

"That parking requirement is associated with a boarding house ordinance. We are not a boarding house and its been proven in other municipalities that sober living is not a boarding house or a group home. It is a single family residence," said Ben Randolph of the Clarksburg Mission.

Both city officials and the mission do seem to agree that conversation about the future of sober living houses in Clarksburg needs to continue, but whether or not the homes will be located in downtown Clarksburg is still to be determined.