Faith-Based Organization Tackles Chronic Disease in Buckhannon

Community and church leaders in the Upshur County area gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Buckhannon Monday morning for the first of four days of training on how to combat chronic diseases like diabetes around the state.

The training is run by Healthy Bodies Healthy Spirits West Virginia, an organization that works with congregations to educate people about how to handle their disease.

"What we're trying to do is bring people together who are able to go back to their congregations and back to their communities, and they can teach chronic disease management practices to those folks that either have a chronic disease or are helping someone they live with that has a chronic disease," said Network Coordinator Josh Sowards.

Staff from St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon also came out to the training, and they say there's plenty of patients who could benefit from exactly this kind of information. It's information that's certainly needed in the area.

"There's a plethora of people who have these chronic diseases, and a lot of them aren't educated on them, or they need the education, or they want to know more," said Marisa Kniley, an intern who attended the program with her supervisor from the hospital.

Attendees at the program won't just file what they learn away to use on occasion. Sowards said part of the deal of attending is providing a guarantee that they'll help spread the work around their communities.

"All the folks that have come today have committed to hosting the same type of workshop. This is the training, so it's formatted a little differently, but then they're hosting this workshop twice a year for three years," Sowards said.