Morgantown to Upgrade City Council Chambers

The City of Morgantown is preparing for some much needed upgrades to city council chambers at will begin on March 8.

The upgrades, which will cost $22,834, will repair damages from a 2014 roof leak.

“There was a lot of water infiltration and so a lot of places got water damage,” said City Engineer Damien Davis. “Council chambers was one of the one of the areas that had a lot of issues with water infiltration. A lot of the wall paneling, the ceiling all got damaged through the water leaks.”

A new ceiling and replacement of scratched wall panels are just a few items on the list for the chambers.

The city will also be removing exposed wiring, making any necessary repairs to the wooden furniture, and replacing the decades old carpet with one that’s fire-rated.

“Paint that’s flaking and cracking, a lot of plaster that’s flaking, the carpet in there looks bad,” added Davis. “Then there’s a lot of little things that have been patched throughout the years that need to be taken care of all together to make it look good.”

Morgantown is also taking bids to upgrade council chambers video system, to more easily tape public meetings.

Work will continue elsewhere on the first and second floors to replace a water-damaged beam and paint and repair more plaster, giving the building a cohesive look.

Davis says this is just the start of more projects planed for the building.

“We have some issues with the sewer in this building,” he said. “The building was built in 1926, so we’re also updating the sewer system. Hopefully that construction will be done by fall of this year.”

Due to construction, public meetings on the calendar between Wednesday, March 8 and Monday, March 20 have been rescheduled or moved as follows:

Planning Commission – Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. – held at the Morgantown Municipal Airport ARFF Building Conference Room

Morgantown Utility Board – Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. – held at the MUB Building on Green Bag Road

Board of Zoning Appeals – Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. – held at the Morgantown Municipal Airport ARFF Training Room

Ward and Boundary Commission – Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. – Public Safety Building Conference Room

Metropolitan Planning Organization – Thursday, March 16 – RESCHEDULED to Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers

The Morgantown Municipal Airport ARFF Building conference Room is located at 100 Hart Field Road at the end of the Morgantown Municipal Airport parking lot.

For additional scheduling information and more about the upgrades, you can visit the city’s website at morgantownwv.gov.