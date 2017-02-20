Tear Gas Used to Arrest Man in Preston County

Tear gas was used to arrest a man in Preston County Saturday.

The Preston County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team went to a home on Slaubaugh Road in Aurora to execute a search warrant and arrest warrant for Neil Delaney, 41.

The arrest warrant had been obtained by the Garrett County Maryland Sheriff's Office for a prohibited person possessing a firearm because he is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived at the home, several attempts were made for Delaney to exit peacefully, deputies said, but he refused and hid inside. The Special Response Team, then, deployed tear gas, and Delaney exited the home and was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident, deputies said.

Delaney was taken to the Preston County Sheriff's Office for processing and then to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail pending his extradition to Maryland.

Charges against Delaney for the Preston County incident are pending, deputies said.