Rock Cave Woman Selected as 2017 Elizabeth Dole Foundation Dole Caregiver Fellow

A Rock Cave woman was selected as West Virginia's representative 2017 Elizabeth Dole Foundation Dole Caregiver Fellow.

The non-profit organization's two-year fellowship provides resources for service member and veteran caregivers nationwide. Upshur County's Kathy Stalnaker has been a caregiver for her veteran husband since 2011. She says she's happy to have been selected as this year's fellow.

"There's a caregiver support coordinator at the VA in Clarksburg, and I hope to work with her to network with other caregivers to maybe form a peer support group," she said. "What I'm able to glean from the foundation, then I can can bring to them."

According to the foundation, the 5.5. million Americans that act as these caregivers face financial, emotional, and sometimes legal challenges. The foundation aims to alleviate some of those challenges through the fellowship.