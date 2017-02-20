Home Catches Fire in Peora Area of Harrison County

A house caught fire Monday afternoon near Shinnston, in the Peora area of Harrison County.

Fire crews responded to the house at approximately 12:45, according to Harrison County 911 officials. A passing driver saw the fire and called 911.

There was no one home at the time of the fire.

The house is not a total loss, fire crews said, and the fire was contained to a few rooms.

Fire crews had difficulty accessing water because there were no hydrants in the area. Fire departments from Shinnston, Spelter, Worthington, Lumberport, and Bridgeport responded to the scene. Harrison County EMS was also on scene, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic control.

The origin of the fire is unknown at this time. The Shinnston VFD will handle the investigation.