Police Arrest Granville Man After Finding Marijuana, Stolen Gun in Vehicle

By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Police arrested a man in Morgantown on Sunday morning after finding marijuana, a loaded gun, and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Officers from the Morgantown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Aveo, near Hough Street and Beechurst Avenue, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

As officers approached the vehicle, they detected an odor of marijuana. During a search, they found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver that was previously reported stolen, said police.

In a backpack in the car, they found approximately 56 grams of marijuana, scales, plastic bags and $585 in cash.

Dewayne Ridgeway, 21, of Granville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Additional charges could be pending, police said.

Ridgeway was booked into the North Central Regional Jail.

