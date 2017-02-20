Police Arrest Granville Man After Finding Marijuana, Stolen Gun in Vehicle

Police arrested a man in Morgantown on Sunday morning after finding marijuana, a loaded gun, and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Officers from the Morgantown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Aveo, near Hough Street and Beechurst Avenue, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.
As officers approached the vehicle, they detected an odor of marijuana. During a search, they found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver that was previously reported stolen, said police.
In a backpack in the car, they found approximately 56 grams of marijuana, scales, plastic bags and $585 in cash.
Dewayne Ridgeway, 21, of Granville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Additional charges could be pending, police said.
Ridgeway was booked into the North Central Regional Jail.
