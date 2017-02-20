2 Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Morgantown

The Morgantown Police Department has arrested two men after officers said they found marijuana in the men's vehicle.

On Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Fiesta, near the 400 block of High Street, according to a press release from police.

As officers approached the vehicle, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver, Terrell Saunders, 21, of New York, had approximately 55 grams of marijuana hidden in his underwear and approximately $2,700 in cash in his possession.

The passenger, Denzel Cole, 21, of Martinsburg, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The two were taken into custody, police said. Saunders was charged with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and was booked into the North Central Regional Jail.

Cole was arrested on the outstanding warrant.