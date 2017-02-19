Meadowbrook Mall Hosts Bridal Extravaganza

Brides-to-be visited the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport on Sunday for the 2017 Bridal Extravaganza.
Vendors set up throughout the mall showcased their expertise in wedding planning, make-up and more. Guests were eligible for lots of giveaways and prizes.
Bridal and prom fashion shows also took place in the Sears Court.
Oliverio's Bridal & Prom Boutique and House of Fashions featured their dresses during the fashion shows.
Our own Gretchen Ross emceed both shows.
