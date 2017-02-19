Meadowbrook Mall Hosts Bridal Extravaganza - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Meadowbrook Mall Hosts Bridal Extravaganza

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
BRIDGEPORT -

Brides-to-be visited the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport on Sunday for the 2017 Bridal Extravaganza.

Vendors set up throughout the mall showcased their expertise in wedding planning, make-up and more. Guests were eligible for lots of giveaways and prizes.
Bridal and prom fashion shows also took place in the Sears Court.

Oliverio's Bridal & Prom Boutique and House of Fashions featured their dresses during the fashion shows.

Our own Gretchen Ross emceed both shows.

