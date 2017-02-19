Meadowbrook Mall Hosts Bridal Extravaganza

Brides-to-be visited the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport on Sunday for the 2017 Bridal Extravaganza.



Vendors set up throughout the mall showcased their expertise in wedding planning, make-up and more. Guests were eligible for lots of giveaways and prizes.

Bridal and prom fashion shows also took place in the Sears Court.

Oliverio's Bridal & Prom Boutique and House of Fashions featured their dresses during the fashion shows.



Our own Gretchen Ross emceed both shows.