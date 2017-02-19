Attorney General Confident About Changes To Clean Power Plan

The Attorney General is confident that changes to an environmental regulation could come soon.



Patrick Morrisey said he expects action against the Clean Power Plan this week. The legislation is aimed at fighting climate change or global warming.



Morrisey said new material be could submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency to replace the clean power plan.



"I think people should look at that, the new regulations that are going to be coming out. West Virginia is going to have a very important imprint in that and it's really terrific to be able to work with people that will return your calls and listen to your concerns," Morrisey said.

Morrisey added he expects change to come in the form of a reversal by executive order.