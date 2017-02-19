Students Learn Math, Science Skills Building Robots

Mountaineer Area Robotics Team (MARS) team members worked tirelessly for six weeks straight in order to get their machine ready for competition.

Earl Scime, MARS Director and WVU professor, said the organization is about a lot more than just robotics.

"What we're really building is a whole skill set of kids to get them engaged in building very complicated things, working very hard and then having fun doing it," Scime said.

The community-based team is comprised of students from multiple high schools and counties.

Gwen Nurkiewicz has been a team member for all four years of her high school career.

"I really enjoy looking through and designing things and going from the ground up," she said. "So coming onto this team I discovered 3-D design and I really found my niche."

And in our technology based-society those skills are invaluable.

"Over 95 percent of our kids go on to college and over 85 percent of them go on to major in a STEM field. So that's where the future is, that's where the jobs are and that's the advantage," Scime said.

But the STEM fields, science, technology engineering and mathematics, are not the only areas team members gain skills in.

For example Autumn Baker does not build robots at all, instead she represents the club as the public relations and outreach coordinator.

She said they are thankful for all the community support.

"We receive a lot of support from our community. This requires a lot of different funding, a lot of time, a lot of resources and energy and we really just want to show them that this is all worthwhile," Baker said.

That community support benefits the students educational and personal development.

"Through the four years I've come into myself and I've owned who I am and I've been pushing myself harder than I would've if I wasn't on this team. So it's definitely created a better person," Nurkiewicz said.

The team will compete in March in hopes to go on to the World Championship for the ninth time in the last ten years.

To find out how you or your high-schooler can get involved, visit the MARS website, here.