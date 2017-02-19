Stonewall Resort Holds Second Annual Bridal Open House

Stonewall Resort held their second annual bridal open house Sunday.

At this event, future brides were able to see the resort's most popular wedding ceremony and reception venues fully set up and decorated.

They were also able to sample wedding hors d'oeuvres, as well as visit with a few preferred vendors. Photographers and make up artists, along with decor and rental companies were all on site for the brides-to-be.

"We try to make it all about the bride and groom. Make it as stress free as we can for the entire family and just make sure that the entire day is naturally perfect, the way that they imagined it," said Kelli Trumbell, Catering Sales Manager at Stonewall Resort.

Brides that have already booked at Stonewall Resort and prospective brides attended the event.