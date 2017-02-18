Bridgeport Police Investigate Home Burglary

Bridgeport Police are investigating a home burglary from early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:00 a.m. on Front Street. Items were taken from the home but police said they are not releasing information about what was stolen at this time.

No arrests have been made but police do have a suspect they are searching for, they said. A description of that suspect is not available at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.