State Attorney General Proposes Overseeing Medicaid Fraud Unit

The West Virginia Attorney General is proposing his office controls the state's Medicaid Fraud Unit.

Patrick Morrisey said 42 states use their Attorney General's offices for Medicaid fraud. Right now, the Department of Health and Human Resources controls it in West Virginia. Morrisey said he wants that unit in his office and that he can save the state money by overseeing it.



"The DHHR has access to $2.9 million dollars a year in budget authority. We've actually told the legislature we think we can do it for about 90 percent of that because we've demonstrated we can run a pretty efficient operation," he said.



Morrisey said he expects medicaid fraud legislation to be introduced over the next week.