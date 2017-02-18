Annual Event Supports Local Soup Kitchen

The annual Ice Bowl took place Saturday in Fairmont to benefit a local soup kitchen.

The event's slogan, 'no whimps, no whiners was easy to follow with the unseasonably warm temperatures. Participants enjoyed lively games of disk golf and warm bowls of chili, as a part of the chili-cook off.

Rebecca Burton, event organizer, said the annual competition is always a lot of fun.

"In the winter, after Christmas, traditionally food charities have a really hard time. And so across the country, disk golf players get together and have these ice bowls," Burton said. "They're done in January and February to raise money for your favorite food charities."

Proceeds from the event will benefit Fairmont's Soup Opera.