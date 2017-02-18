Student Actors Compete in Local Festival

Dozens of local thespians, or actors, made their way to North Marion High Saturday afternoon for the Region III Thespian Festival.

The student-actors spent months preparing one act plays for the competition. The top four acts will perform on the main stage at WVU.

Erin Adams, Organizer and Troop Director, said the students put a lot of time, work and thought into their performances.

"This is just a good outlet for other students," she said. "I mean athletics are wonderful, academics are wonderful but different strokes for different folks. And this is a good outlet for a lot of students to express themselves in other ways that they might not otherwise get to do."

Many of the one act plays focused on social issues.