Local Craft Show Supports Humane Society

Each year overcrowded shelters are forced to euthanize animals that are not adopted.

On Saturday afternoon, local groups and vendors came together to help change that. The Winter Craft & Vendor Show proceeds will benefit the Marion County Humane Society.

Organizer Emylee Williams said the show supports a great cause.

"It's a no kill shelter and they take anything and everything thrown at them," Williams said. "They get so packed so fast and they need the space, they need foster parents. Even if you can't take one home for good you can be a foster parent."

