Students Take Part in 2017 West Virginia History Bowl

Seventeen teams from ten different schools competed at the West Virginia History Bowl being hosted by the Robert L Bland Middle School

"It's kind of a classic quiz bowl style challenge with buzzers and toss up questions and they are answering WV history, culture, geography, politics. Just about anything to do with West Virginia's varied name," said Matthew McGrew, History Bowl Coordinator.

Students prepare by going onto the History Bowl website and reviewing over 2,000 questions.

"Some of these teams know all 2,000," said McGrew.

"Students are asked questions that appear on the Golden Horseshoe Test and that's a test that every eighth grader in West Virginia has taken for decades," said Angel Loudin, Robert L. Bland Middle School Teacher.

MVP of last year's competition, Van Tran, said a lot of hard work is put into preparing.

"As MVP I had to work hard on countless days, countless hours, on the nights before states, the weeks before states. I would prepare every single night, with countless hours taking up my time," said Van Tran, student.

"Oh it's very exciting. Enthusiasm is through the roof. The kids are excited, the teachers are excited. The parents are on the edge of their seats," said Matthew McGrew.

Eighth graders in public, private, and home school education programs are eligible to compete on the four-person teams in double-elimination tournament play. The regional tournament winners and the runner-up teams move forward.

Van Tran said his advice for those taking part this year is to make the best of every minute.

"Just to enjoy it. The history bowl is pretty fun, and it's a one year experience and I think that if you enjoy it, and you do well, you'll have a great time," said Van Tran.



"It's just a great opportunity for the future leaders of our state to learn more about our state and the rich culture and history that we have here," said Matthew McGrew.

Winners from Saturday's competition will be invited to the state History Bowl Championship in April.