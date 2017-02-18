Multiple Departments Respond To Fire In Grafton

Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Grafton on Saturday afternoon.
911 dispatchers said it happened on Paul E Malone Road near Tygart Lake State Park around 1:45 p.m. Grafton, Flemington and Boothsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with the Division of Natural Resources Police.
Grafton VFD firefighters said it started as a controlled burn which then spread to a vacant house. That house is now considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.