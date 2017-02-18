Multiple Departments Respond To Fire In Grafton - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Multiple Departments Respond To Fire In Grafton

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
GRAFTON -

Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Grafton on Saturday afternoon.

911 dispatchers said it happened on Paul E Malone Road near Tygart Lake State Park around 1:45 p.m. Grafton, Flemington and Boothsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with the Division of Natural Resources Police.

Grafton VFD firefighters said it started as a controlled burn which then spread to a vacant house. That house is now considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

