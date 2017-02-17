Thousands Take Part in the Backyard Bird Count

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can join thousands of people from around the world in the 2017 Great Backyard Bird Count.

During the Great Backyard Bird Count, people from all over the world spend time counting the types and numbers of birds that they see from a location of their choice, such as their backyard or a local park.

"They're tickled to death, that they are able to bring these birds into their backyard," said Scott Cavallaro, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited of Morgantown.

Cavallaro provides the means for customers to bring birds to their backyard, but says it is also rewarding to spot the birds in their natural habitat.

"When you go out on the trails looking for them, they are a little bit harder to spot, but you are spotting them in realistic, real life conditions," said Cavallaro.

In the Morgantown area in particular, Cavallaro says the Botanical Garden, rail trail, and core arboretum are exceptional places to spot birds during the bird count.

To identify birds, take good notes about their prominent features such as size, shape, color, and unusual markings. A close up picture can also help and a bird guide can be used to look them up later.

"You're going to see a lot of woodpeckers, gold finches, nut hatches are really common around here, you're going to see cardinals, our state bird," said Cavallaro.

To participate, register with your name on the event's website and upload your data collected.

In 2016, 162,052 checklists were submitted by people from more than 100 different countries and 5,689 species were spotted

The Great Backyard Bird Count runs from February 17-20. The project helps scientists to keep track of the health of bird populations.