U.S. Senate Confirms New EPA Administrator

The next Environmental Protection Agency administrator is now confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Scott Pruitt will assume his role after serving as Oklahoma’s Attorney General.

Pruitt has started his plan to roll back regulations targeting oil and gas jobs.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said this confirmation means good things for the state.

“This is a great day for West Virginia,” said Morrisey. “The EPA is one of the most important agencies for our state and in Scott Pruitt, we have someone who cares for about the rule of law and I think he's gonna be reaching out for input to the state of West Virginia as he proceeds with the regulations that protect our air and our water."

The Senate confirmed Pruitt on a narrow 52-46 vote.