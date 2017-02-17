Stonewall Resort to Hold Bridal Open House

A local attraction is inviting area brides-to-be to see what they have to offer.



Stonewall Resort will hold a Bridal Open House Sunday.

The annual event provides area residents with wedding locations as well as menu options and reception areas.



"Weddings at Stonewall Resort are unique," said Samantha Norris, Stonewall Resort. "Not only is the location beautiful, it creates a destination for your guests, but they're naturally perfect, in that they can be tailored to your style and your needs for your wedding."



Reservations are required to attend the open house. Contact Stonewall at 304 269-7400 for more information.