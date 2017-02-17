Lewis County Fire Board Restarts Process to Pass New Fire Levy

The Fire Board prepares for a second try at passing a levy to support fire departments in Lewis County.

The board added a levy to the ballot in the 2016 primary but the measure failed to reach the 60 percent majority required by state law.

The board says it believes it's a measure that can still pass with more work.

"I believe so, with the right tools to educate people more about why the fire departments need this, and what it takes to actually run a fire department and keep it going," Crystal Bragg, fire board clerk.



Bragg says the board is working on the paperwork now, and hopes to offer the ballot measure next winter.