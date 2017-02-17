Women's Health First to be SCOPE Certified

Women’s HealthCare of Davis Medical Center has received Safety Certification in Outpatient Practice Excellence (SCOPE) for Women’s Health services.

SCOPE is focused on enhancing safety and reducing risk for patients in the office setting.

Anne Banfield, MD, FACOG, is the Director of Women’s Health Services and Chief of Staff for Davis Medical Center.

“We’ve actually been working towards our certification for three years, but we are the first people in West Virginia to obtain it,” says Dr. Banfield. "Now we will be into a maintenance-of-certification process where every three years we will reapply to be re-certified.”

The recognition is from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and recognizes patient safety in outpatient women’s clinics. Davis Medical Center is the first ob-gyn practice in the state to be certified.