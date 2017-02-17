SustainU Unveils New MLB T-Shirt Club

SustainU is giving baseball fans a new way to support their teams this season.

The Morgantown based company just announced their Major League Baseball T-Shirt Club, featuring all 30 of the leagues teams.

Fans choose their team, and membership level and get exclusive, licensed shirts shipped to their door all season long.

“We really want fans to wear the season,” said SustainU Founder and CEO Chris Yura. “Whatever time of year you’re getting these packages it actually reflects how your team’s doing or what’s going on in the season with your team. I”f they’re making the playoffs, these shirts are kind of geared towards the playoffs. Its’ a lot of interaction with the fans, with the teams with the clubs and what’s going on that year.”

Membership levels include The Lead Off, which is one shipment of two exclusive tees and The Homer, four shipments of five exclusive tees, one long sleeve, and one fleece item.

“We feel like this is kind of the new way of shopping,” Yura added. “We feel like this was really missing in professional sports.”

All sustain U shirts are made from 100% recycled material and eco-friendly ink.

A limited number of each team’s designs are available, so visit SustainU’s MLB T-Shirt Club website www.mlbtshirtclub.com to order.