Students Turn into Wax Figures for Leadership Project

Its not often that students stand still and stay silent. But students at Nutter Fort Elementary turned themselves into wax figures Friday to honor their heroes.

Fifth graders dressed like characters who inspire them everyone from family members to famous athletes.

Tovi Fazzini dressed like soccer star Alex Morgan because of her character and said she learned more about her than just soccer.



"In March 2016, some of my teammates and I filed a complaint against US Soccer for wage discrimination. That is when women earn less money than men for the exact same job," said Fazzini. "That's she's brave and she stands up for the wage discrimination."

Visitors walked around the room and the students came alive, both in character and in spirit.

"Do you believe in fighting for freedom? Well, I do. I am a soldier in the armed forces. I can be in the Army, Navy, Air Force, or Marines because they are a leader and a hero to many," said Morgan Pratt of her character, a soldier.

Astronauts, presidents, and more filled the room waiting to tell visitors about their hero.

Anthony Cook got into John Glenn character with this clue, "I am hero because I was brave enough to be in space that long. Who am I?"

Teachers say the students become leaders while learning about leaders.

"This is just one of their many, many projects that they do where it exemplifies a leader and they take on the leadership role and they do the research and so even as themselves they are exuding leadership," said Nicole Nicewarner, teacher.

As the saying goes, history repeats itself and the students said they learn to be leaders from leaders.