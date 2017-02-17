Grant Town EMS and Marion County Rescue Squad Hold Benefit Dinner

The Grant Town EMS and Marion County Rescue Squad are putting on a spaghetti dinner and raffle for one of their own.

Squad member Bo Wilson's wife Christina recently died after a battle with kidney disease.

The dinner, at Gateway United Methodist Church, will help cover medical bills.

Meals are $10 and delivery is available. The dinner will run until 7:00 on Friday, Feb. 17.

"I mean, we love the people we take care of," Tim Curry, Marion County Rescue Squad member. "I think that's why we're all here. We love the people of this county, most of us are from this county, so we're here to take care of the people an its nice to see when we need help they come take care of us and that what its really all about is helping each other out."

If you cannot make it Friday, donations will be accepted at the Marion County Rescue Squad or the Gateway United Methodist Church.